Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Oscar-winning actress, well-known for playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away on Friday.

Oscar-winning actress, Maggie Smith, who won Oscar for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969), Countess of Grantham in the series Downton Abbey, and Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film franchise, died on Friday. Smith's publicist confirmed her demise. She was 89. In a statement shared by her sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens, it is confirmed that Smith died early Friday in a London hospital. The statement reads, "She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” The statement was issued through publicist Clair Dobbs.

Smith's extraordinary career spanned over six decades, earning her two Oscars, four Emmys, and a reputation as one of the greatest talents in film and television history.

Apart from her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter films, the actors was also best known for her role as the sharp-witted Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the hit series Downton Abbey. Her work in these roles made her a household name to a new generation of fans, but her career started long before, and her early accomplishments were equally remarkable.

Smith earned her first Academy Award for Best Actress in 1970 for her portrayal of an eccentric and strong-willed schoolmistress in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969). Nearly a decade later, she won a second Oscar, this time for Best Supporting Actress, for her role in California Suite (1978). In this film, she played an Oscar-nominated actress attending the awards ceremony, a role that brought her both critical praise and her second Academy Award.

Over her career, Smith was nominated for four other Oscars, including for her work in Travels With My Aunt (1972), Othello (1965), A Room With a View (1985), and Gosford Park (2001). Her performances ranged from tragedy to comedy, showcasing her incredible versatility as an actor. Smith could easily move between dramatic roles that delved into deep emotions and comedies that brought out her characters' quirks and wit.

Her career extended far beyond the screen, with notable performances in theatre as well. In 1990, Smith won a Tony Award for Best Actress for her role in Lettice and Lovage, further establishing her as a force on the stage. Her ability to perform a wide range of characters, from serious to comedic, made her one of the most admired British actors of her time.

In recognition of her contribution to drama, Queen Elizabeth II honoured Smith with the title of "Dame" in 1989. In 2014, she received another prestigious title, becoming a member of the Order of Companions of Honor, an honour shared with other notable British figures like Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Judi Dench. Throughout her career, Smith played a variety of memorable roles in films. She was part of the ensemble cast in Murder by Death (1976), starred as the strict yet humorous Mother Superior in Sister Act (1992), and appeared in Hook (1991) alongside Robin Williams as Granny Wendy. Later in her career, she played a cantankerous retiree in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), delighting audiences with her wit and charm.

Her television work was also impressive. In addition to her Emmy-winning role in Downton Abbey, Smith starred in My House in Umbria, which also earned her an Emmy Award. She was nominated for other television roles, including as Mrs Venable in Suddenly Last Summer and as Betsey Trotwood in the BBC miniseries David Copperfield, where she worked alongside a young Daniel Radcliffe before he was cast as Harry Potter.

Maggie Smith's personal life was marked by her long-lasting marriage to playwright Beverley Cross, whom she married in 1975 and stayed with until his death in 1998. Before that, she was married to actor Robert Stephens, with whom she had two sons, both of whom followed in her footsteps and became actors themselves. Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens have enjoyed successful careers in film and television, carrying on their mother's legacy in the acting world.

(With inputs from ANI)

