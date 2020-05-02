Madonna tests positive for coronavirus antibodies, says 'going to breathe in COVID-19 air'

Madonna shared a video while she was using a typewriter and mentioned about how she has coronavirus antibodies and thus can breathe in COVID-19 air

61-year-old Madonna tested for coronavirus antibodies and soon after, she stated that she would go ahead and breathe the COVID-19 air. In a video posted on Thursday, Madonna made the announcement with the help of a typewriter.

In the video that Madonna calls 'Quarantine Diaries No. 14', the singer said, "I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies," also adding that she would now spend time outside of her house.

Madonna went on to state, "So tomorrow I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car, I'm going to roll down the window and I'm going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining," adding, "Here's the good news: tomorrow's another day and I'm going to wake up and I'm going to feel differently."

While Madonna was found with COVID-19 antibodies, various Hollywood celebrities tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, 'Supergirl' actress Olivia Nikkanen, former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, 'Game of Thrones' actor Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju and Idris Elba were tested positive for the virus. Grammy-winning American singer John Prine, in fact, died after complications due to COVID-19.