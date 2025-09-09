Add DNA as a Preferred Source
S Jaishankar issues BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariffs: 'India strongly believes...'

Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..

US President Donald Trump to pay Rs 7,32,74,84,500 penalty in defamation case filed by E Jean Carroll, here's what court said

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat

Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country as 19 killed, 347 injured

Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 series cheaper in India? Which other iPhones may get price cut?

CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Vice President Polls to be held on Sept 9; know timing, result date, numbers and more

No Aakash Chopra in Asia Cup 2025 commentary panel: Check full list

Apple Event 2025: What are the expected prices of iPhone 17 models, Air, Pro, Pro Max; check features

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, performer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to 'Haryana queen', will star..

Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth instalment of the popular horror franchise, has created history across the globe, earning four times its budget in mere 3 days, and then becoming the number one film in India, beating the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 01:15 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..
A still from The Conjuring: Last Rites
On September 5, three Bollywood films were released: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, and the silent comedy UFF Yeh Siyapa. However, none of them could match the hype and collection of the Hollywood film that clashed with them and emerged victorious. One English film overpowered Hindi and other regional languages, as the audience rushed to watch this phenomenon on the big screen. We Indians crave a good spooky horror film, and the international filmmakers are well aware of this market. Thus, The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on the scheduled date, despite being released alongside numerous other titles. The Conjuring: Last Rites is creating a RIOT in cinemas, especially in India. 

The Conjuring: Last Rites' budget and collection till now

Last Rites is the fourth and final instalment in The Conjuring franchise, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising the roles of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie was released in cinemas worldwide on September 5, and it had a thunderous opening across the globe. As per the reports, the budget of this film is $55 million. In four days, the movie has earned $194 million globally. When the data is converted into rupees, the budget is nearly Rs 456 crores, and the earnings are whopping Rs 1610 crores. The film has already surpassed the break-even point, and mind you, the movie is yet to complete its first week. 

The craze of The Conjuring franchise in India

As I mentioned earlier, the Indian audience loves getting scared by a genuinely good horror flick. Over the years, The Conjuring has earned a loyal fan following in India. As a result, The Conjuring has beaten the new releases at the box office- Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. Conjuring 4 has become the highest-grossing Hollywood horror film debut in India.

The projected first-week earnings in India are likely to cross Rs 75–80 crore. Going with the four-day worldwide gross, The Conjuring 4 has surpassed the biggest Indian hits, including Chhaava (Rs 808 crores), Saiyaara (Rs 570 crores), and Mahavatar Narsimha (Rs 317 crores). 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
