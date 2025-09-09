Made in Rs 456 crores, this film recovered its budget in 3 days, earned Rs 1600 crores, beats Baaghi 4, War 2, Chhaava, Saiyaara, it is..

The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth instalment of the popular horror franchise, has created history across the globe, earning four times its budget in mere 3 days, and then becoming the number one film in India, beating the biggest blockbusters of the year.

On September 5, three Bollywood films were released: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, and the silent comedy UFF Yeh Siyapa. However, none of them could match the hype and collection of the Hollywood film that clashed with them and emerged victorious. One English film overpowered Hindi and other regional languages, as the audience rushed to watch this phenomenon on the big screen. We Indians crave a good spooky horror film, and the international filmmakers are well aware of this market. Thus, The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on the scheduled date, despite being released alongside numerous other titles. The Conjuring: Last Rites is creating a RIOT in cinemas, especially in India.

The Conjuring: Last Rites' budget and collection till now

Last Rites is the fourth and final instalment in The Conjuring franchise, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising the roles of famous paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie was released in cinemas worldwide on September 5, and it had a thunderous opening across the globe. As per the reports, the budget of this film is $55 million. In four days, the movie has earned $194 million globally. When the data is converted into rupees, the budget is nearly Rs 456 crores, and the earnings are whopping Rs 1610 crores. The film has already surpassed the break-even point, and mind you, the movie is yet to complete its first week.

The craze of The Conjuring franchise in India

As I mentioned earlier, the Indian audience loves getting scared by a genuinely good horror flick. Over the years, The Conjuring has earned a loyal fan following in India. As a result, The Conjuring has beaten the new releases at the box office- Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files. Conjuring 4 has become the highest-grossing Hollywood horror film debut in India.

#TheConjuring: Last Rites registers a remarkable opening weekend, standing tall amid heavy competition… The latest installment consolidates the franchise's power at the boxoffice.#TheConjuringLastRites [Week 1] Thu 43 lacs [61 *midnight* shows], Fri 16.88 cr, Sat 17.03 cr, Sun… pic.twitter.com/2ffZe0XRu0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 8, 2025

The projected first-week earnings in India are likely to cross Rs 75–80 crore. Going with the four-day worldwide gross, The Conjuring 4 has surpassed the biggest Indian hits, including Chhaava (Rs 808 crores), Saiyaara (Rs 570 crores), and Mahavatar Narsimha (Rs 317 crores).