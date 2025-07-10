Made in Rs 1500 crore budget, this Hollywood film earned Rs 2700 crore in 6 days, became blockbuster in India, not Mission: Impossible 8, but...

Jurassic World: Rebirth, the latest dino adventure, has already recovered its huge budget, and now it's raking in millions as profit. In 6 days, the film has become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025.

Hollywood's latest biggie, Jurassic World: Rebirth, has taken a blockbuster start at the worldwide box office. The world of dinosaurs has always attracted movie lovers, and this time, this film has not disappointed the audience. Reportedly, the latest dino adventure has set several records with a week of release. Jurassic World: Rebirth has also performed well in India, surpassing Bollywood films released with it. Let's crack the box office collection of Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Indian Box Office Collection

Jurassic World: Rebirth has made a blockbuster start at the Indian box office. The film earned a brilliant Rs 49.3 crore in its first weekend itself. While the film stars Hollywood veteran Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey, and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in lead roles

Jurassic World: Rebirth Worldwide Collection

Jurassic World: Rebirth not only performed brilliantly at the Indian box office, but the film is making a huge profit worldwide. The film surpassed expectations and became the second-biggest opening weekend film of 2025, just behind Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning. Jurassic World: Rebirth was released worldwide on July 2 and has collected around $280 million which is roughly translated to Rs 2763 crore.

Jurassic World: Rebirth Budget

Talking about the budget of Jurassic World: Rebirth, it is said to be $180 million, which is roughly translated to Rs 1541 crore. In this way, the film has already recovered its budget, and now it's raking in profits.

Story of Jurassic World: Rebirth

Jurassic World: Rebirth is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022). It is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh instalment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise. Rebirth is an exciting science-fiction thriller. Zora Bennett, played by Scarlett Johansson, leads a skilled team on a secret mission to acquire the genetic material of three giant dinosaurs, which can create life-saving medicine for humanity. Thus begins the new story of the war between dinosaurs and humans.