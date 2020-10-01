'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom': First Look of Chadwick Boseman's swansong co-starring Viola Davis out

Chadwick Boseman's swansong Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is all set to get a Netflix release this year. The film based on the play of the same name by August Wilson also stars Viola Davis in the lead role. In the film, the Oscar-winning actor plays the titular role of Ma Rainey while Chadwick will be seen as Levee. Netflix released a few stills from the film and it's heart touching to see Chadwick perform on the screen for one last time.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is all set to be streamed on Netflix from December 18, 2020. The streaming platform shared the stills on their Instagram page and wrote, "Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a new film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington. @MaRaineyFilm premieres December 18."

Check out the photos below:

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom also stars Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo and Michael Potts in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by George C. Wolfe while Todd Black, Denzel Washington and Dany Wolf are the producers.

Talking about Chadwick, the Black Panther actor passed away this year on August 28, after losing a battle to colon cancer.

On his passing away, Viola had penned a tribute stating, "Chadwick.....no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity........It was an honour working beside you, getting to know you... Rest well, prince... May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! My heart cannot take 2020! Please God no more!!!"