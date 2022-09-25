Search icon
Louise Fletcher, Oscar-winner for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, passes away at 88

Louise Fletcher won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her memorable performance as Nurse Ratched in the 1975 iconic film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:33 AM IST

Louise Fletcher/ANI

Oscar-winner Louise Fletcher passed away at the age of 88 on Friday, September 23. Louise, who won the Oscar for Best Actress for her unforgettable performance as Nurse Ratched in Milos Forman’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, died of natural causes at her home in Montdurausse, France.

The iconic 1975 psychological comedy film, based on the Ken Kesey novel of the same name, won five Oscars at the 48th Academy Awards in 1976, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Jack Nicholson. It explored the repressive tendency of authority through the story of the patients and staff of a psych ward.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is only the third film in the Oscars history to win the Big Five Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay (either Best Original Screenplay or Best Adapted Screenplay). The other two films are the 1934 romantic comedy It Happened One Night and the 1991 psychological crime thriller The Silence of the Lambs. 

Fletcher began her acting career in the late 1950s on episodic TV shows such as Lawman, The Untouchables, and 77 Sunset Strip and lasted for more than sixty years in films and television with a recurring role as the cunning Bajoran religious figure Kai Winn Adami on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her final appearance was in the Netflix comedy series Girlboss in 2017.

The late actress was born on July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama, to deaf parents; one of Oscar’s most memorable moments was when she accepted her Academy Award using sign language. Fletcher became just the third woman to receive an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe for the same performance after winning her Academy Awards.

Jerry Bick, a movie producer, and Fletcher were wed from 1959 until their divorce in 1977. Sons John and Andrew Bick, granddaughter Emilee Kaya Bick, sisters Roberta Ray, and Edward Ray, as well as 10 nieces and nephews, are her surviving family members.

