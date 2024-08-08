This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

Twitter
'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

Paris Olympics: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat enters semifinals of men’s 57 kg event, one win away from medal

Govt refers Waqf Bill to Joint Parliamentary Committee amid demands for close scrutiny by opposition

Reliance Jio’s data traffic share hits 60%, Mukesh Ambani says Jio has...

Meet man, director of Rs 2,36,000 crore business, his father is...

'Deeply disheartened': Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Vinesh Phogat's retirement after Paris Olympics disqualification

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

9 box office disasters that became cult classics

Tips to improve liver health

7 most dangerous fish in the world 

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Once Bollywood's top director, never gave a flop, arrogance ruined his career, is unmarried at 53; now struggling to...

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 4 affordable plans with benefits priced at...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

After donating Rs 3 crore for Ram Mandir construction, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1.21 crore for Haji Ali renovation

In pics: Neeti Mohan supports Indian athletes with 'unforgettable' live act in blue lehenga at Paris Olympics 2024

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

Hollywood

Hollywood

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh

Lord of the Rings trilogy grossed over $2.9 billion worldwide but one of its stars has now said cast basically got 'free sandwiches' for doing the film

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Aug 08, 2024, 03:36 PM IST

This trilogy grossed Rs 136000 crore at box office, but cast just got 'free sandwiches', lead actor was paid Rs 80 lakh
A still from Lord of the Rings
Actor Cate Blanchett says no one got paid anything for working on The Lord of the Rings franchise, which went on to gross over $2.9 billion (Rs 136000 crore) worldwide.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Blanchett, 55, was asked about her biggest paycheck. Cohen guessed that it was probably The Lord of the Rings. "Are you kidding me? No, no one got paid anything to do that movie," said Blanchett, who played the role of Galadriel, the elven co-ruler of Lothlórien alongside her husband Celeborn. When Cohen asked her if she "got a piece of the backend" profit, Blanchett replied, “No! That was way before any of that. No, nothing.”

"I wanted to work with the guy who made 'Braindead'," she said about her decision to do the movie trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson. Blanchett starred in Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy as Galadriel, a royal elf in Middle-Earth who possesses powerful magical abilities. The Oscar-winning actor reprised her role in the director's Hobbit film series, a prequel to The Lord of the Rings.

Elvesvalinor
Cate Blanchett (right) in Lord of the Rings

The Australian actor said, “I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my (elf) ears,” Blanchett said of her salary on the movie. "Women don't get paid much as you think they do," she added.

 

Not just Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, who played elven prince Legolas, revealed on 'The Howard Stern Show" last year that he earned just $175,000 (Rs 80 lakh) for all three movies.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

