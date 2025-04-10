Tom Hiddleston said the role (of Loki) has been an extraordinary chapter of his life and “it’s not over yet.”

Hollywood star Tom Hiddleston, who is all set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday, teased about the comeback of his character Loki. Hiddleston said the role (of Loki) has been an extraordinary chapter of his life and “it’s not over yet.”

“(I’m) very, very excited. It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything … it’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet,” the actor told ComicBook.

Hiddleston portrayed the role of Loki for the first time in the 2011 film Thor. He went on to reprise his role in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

He also featured in the Disney+ series Loki and the animated series What If…?, both released in 2021.

Avengers: Doomsday also features Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans among others.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Aarya Babbar shares Siblings Day post with brother Prateik Smita Patil, sister Juhi amid family rift: 'Ukhaad lo jo Ukhaadna hai'