Logan star Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness reacts to rumours about her husband's sexuality

Hugh Jackman with Deborra-Lee Furness

X-Men and Logan star Hugh Jackman's wife, actor-director-child advocate Deborra-Lee Furness opened up about the rumours related to the actor's sexuality. During her recent appearance on the Not an Overnight Success podcast episode, Deborra reacted to Hugh Jackman being called 'gay,' and said, "It's so silly and it's boring. How can people just make this up?" Furness further added, "It just amazes me that these magazines continue to get away with it. What they're selling is schadenfreude. They are selling misery. People must be wanting to buy that other people are miserable because it makes them feel better about themselves."

READ: I am a big goofball: Hugh Jackman

Hugh and Deborra got married in 1996, and they are blessed with two kids, Oscar Maximilian Jackman and Ava Eliot Jackman. The humanitarian even joked about the rumours and said that if he was gay, he would have dated Brad Pitt. "If he was gay, he could be gay. He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore, and he'd be dating Brad Pitt or whatever." Well, that's how you slay it with grace. Reportedly, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995. Jackman proposed to Furness for marriage four months after their dating.

On the work front, Hugh Jackman will next be seen in Florian Zeller's directorial The Son, which also stars Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, and Anthony Hopkins. The Son is an adaption of Florian's 2018 play Le Fils. The movie is slated to release this year. Whereas Deborra has stepped away from acting for the past few years. Furness was last seen in the Australian TV show Hyde & Seek.