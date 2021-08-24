'Lizzie McGuire’ fame Hilary Duff tests positive for Delta variant of COVID-19, says she is happy to be 'vaxxed'

‘Lizzie McGuire’ fame Hilary Duff on Friday (August 20) revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, the American actor shared a picture of herself lying in bed and also informed her fans about the symptoms that she is facing and also that she is fully vaccinated.

"That delta…she's a little bitch. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed,” Hilary captioned her Instagram story.

The news of the actor being COVID-19 positive came just days after she shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming sitcom ‘How I Met Your Father’, which is the Hulu spinoff of the hit show ‘How I Met Your Mother’.

The photo featured the 33-year-old posing with other cast members such as Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Brandon Michael Hall. “Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s apartment.... #himyf," she captioned the picture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode TV series ‘How I Met Your Father’ is set to follow Hilary’s character, Sophia, who explains to her son how she met his father, and her close friends.

The comedy was given a straight-to-series pickup in April. On a related note, Hilary’s fellow actor actress Melissa Joan Hart also revealed on her Instagram on August 19 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram video, Melissa informed her fans that she tested positive for the virus after being vaccinated. She added that he case was “bad” and that she had difficulty in breathing.

"One of my kids, I think, has it so far. I'm praying that the other ones are okay. I think as a country we got a little lazy and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask at school. I'm pretty sure where this came from," the former ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ star said.

"I'm just scared and sad, and disappointed in myself and some of our leaders. I just wish I'd done better, so I'm asking you guys to do better. Protect your families. Protect your kids. It's not over yet. I hoped it was, but it's not, so stay vigilant and stay safe," she added.