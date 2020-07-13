Lisa Maries Presley's son Benjamin Keough dies at 27

Lisa Marie Presley's son and legendary singer-songwriter Elvis Presley's grandson Benjamin Keough is no more. The 27-year-old, who tried his hand in acting in one movie, died on Sunday after a reportedly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Benjamin 'Storm' Keough was son to Lisa and musician Danny Keough. He was Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley's grandson and brother to model and actress Riley Keough.

A statement released by Lisa's manager read, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," It also added, "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Although Benjamin lived a spotlight-free life, his uncanny resemblance to grandfather Elvis Presley reportedly attracted quite a few fans to click pictures with him. Keough reportedly had also signed USD 5 million record deal in 2009. Meanwhile, Lisa is believed to be working on a song called 'Storm and Grace', which would be dedicated to her son, based on his middle name.