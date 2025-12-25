Lion King actor Imani Smith passes away at 26, stabbed by boyfriend Jordan D. Jackson-Small

India's first high-speed railway test track to be complete by THIS month, trains to test at 220 kmph speed; Here's all you need to know
HOLLYWOOD
Imani Dia Smith, popularly known for playing Young Nala in Disney's The Lion King, was found dead in an alleged homicide. The police discovered the actress with stab wounds.
Imani Smith, known for playing Young Nala in Disney's popular The Lion King on Broadway, has passed away in an alleged homicide, according to Deadline. As per the Middlesex County, NJ, Prosecutor's Office, Imani died after being stabbed on December 21. The police in Edison, NJ, after responding to a 911 call, discovered the actress with stab wounds. She was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
In connection with Imani Smith's death, her boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, was arrested. "Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other prior to the incident; thus, it was not a random act of violence," said the prosecutor's office, as quoted by Deadline. Notably, Smith's aunt, Kira Helper, in a GoFundMe post, specified Jackson-Small as Imani's boyfriend. "Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney's 'Lion King' -- an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world," her aunt wrote.
The GoFundMe page had a target of raising USD 55,000 to support the late actor's parents. Jackson, who was arrested "without incident", has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful purpose and fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Centre, stated Variety.
As per a press release from Middlesex County, N.J., Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department, Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other prior to the incident. Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, parents Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, her aunt and two younger siblings.