FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's first high-speed railway test track to be complete by THIS month, trains to test at 220 kmph speed; Here's all you need to know

Who is Jordan D Jackson-Small? Imani Smith's 35-year-old boyfriend, charged of murdering Lion King actor

Jordan launches fresh airstrikes on Syria’s Sweida province, says, 'neutralised a number of arms...'; Here's what we know so far

The Iron Fist in a Velvet Glove: How Atal Bihari Vajpayee Armed the Indian Soul

Lion King actor Imani Smith passes away at 26, stabbed by boyfriend Jordan D. Jackson-Small

Who is Mayoori Kango? Papa Kehte Hain actress who gave up IIT, worked at Google, now CEO of a global corporate firm

Viral video: Hrithik Roshan dances with sons Hridaan Roshan, Hrehaan Roshan at Eshaan Roshan's wedding, fans call it 'like father like son'

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday Shine in a Sincere Modern Romance

Who is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s son, described as 'crown prince' lands in Dhaka, ending 17 years of exile; his historic homecoming is crucial due to...

Massive explosion in Mosque in Nigera's Maiduguri during evening prayers, dozens killed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's first high-speed railway test track to be complete by THIS month, trains to test at 220 kmph speed; Here's all you need to know

India's first high-speed railway test track to be completed by THIS month

Who is Jordan D Jackson-Small? Imani Smith's 35-year-old boyfriend, charged with murdering Lion King actor

Who is Jordan D Jackson-Small? Imani Smith's boyfriend, charged of murdering her

Jordan launches fresh airstrikes on Syria’s Sweida province, says, 'neutralised a number of arms...'; Here's what we know so far

Jordan launches fresh airstrikes on Syria’s Sweida province, says, 'neutralised

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes

Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Lion King actor Imani Smith passes away at 26, stabbed by boyfriend Jordan D. Jackson-Small

Imani Dia Smith, popularly known for playing Young Nala in Disney's The Lion King, was found dead in an alleged homicide. The police discovered the actress with stab wounds.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Lion King actor Imani Smith passes away at 26, stabbed by boyfriend Jordan D. Jackson-Small
Imani Smith
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Imani Smith, known for playing Young Nala in Disney's popular The Lion King on Broadway, has passed away in an alleged homicide, according to Deadline. As per the Middlesex County, NJ, Prosecutor's Office, Imani died after being stabbed on December 21. The police in Edison, NJ, after responding to a 911 call, discovered the actress with stab wounds. She was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In connection with Imani Smith's death, her boyfriend, Jordan D. Jackson-Small, was arrested. "Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other prior to the incident; thus, it was not a random act of violence," said the prosecutor's office, as quoted by Deadline. Notably, Smith's aunt, Kira Helper, in a GoFundMe post, specified Jackson-Small as Imani's boyfriend. "Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving and fiercely talented person. A true triple-threat performer, she most notably played the role of Young Nala on Broadway in Disney's 'Lion King' -- an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she put into the world," her aunt wrote.

The GoFundMe page had a target of raising USD 55,000 to support the late actor's parents. Jackson, who was arrested "without incident", has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, third-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful purpose and fourth-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Centre, stated Variety. 

As per a press release from Middlesex County, N.J., Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Thomas Bryan of the Edison Police Department, Smith and Jackson-Small knew each other prior to the incident. Smith is survived by her three-year-old son, parents Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper, her aunt and two younger siblings.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's first high-speed railway test track to be complete by THIS month, trains to test at 220 kmph speed; Here's all you need to know
India's first high-speed railway test track to be completed by THIS month
Who is Jordan D Jackson-Small? Imani Smith's 35-year-old boyfriend, charged of murdering Lion King actor
Who is Jordan D Jackson-Small? Imani Smith's boyfriend, charged of murdering her
Jordan launches fresh airstrikes on Syria’s Sweida province, says, 'neutralised a number of arms...'; Here's what we know so far
Jordan launches fresh airstrikes on Syria’s Sweida province, says, 'neutralised
The Iron Fist in a Velvet Glove: How Atal Bihari Vajpayee Armed the Indian Soul
The Iron Fist in a Velvet Glove: How Vajpayee Armed the Indian Soul
Lion King actor Imani Smith passes away at 26, stabbed by boyfriend Jordan D. Jackson-Small
Lion King actor Imani Smith passes away at 26, stabbed by boyfriend Jordan D
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature comedies you shouldn't miss
From Bhediya to Death of a Unicorn: Ahead of Anaconda, five popular creature
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement