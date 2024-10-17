Former member of One Direction passes away after falling from his hotel's balcony.

Hollywood star singer, Liam Payne, who was a part of the boyband One Direction, passed away after falling from a window of his hotel room. The singer was just 31 when he breathed his last. However, it is still unclear if the fall was an accident or not.

Buenos Aires police said in a statement that Liam fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the trendy Palermo neighborhood of Argentina’s capital, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.” Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, said in a statement to The Associated Press that Payne “had jumped from the balcony of his room.” Police rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, he said, warning of an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The hotel manager can be heard on a 911 call obtained by the AP saying they had “a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol ... He’s destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please.” The manager’s voice became more anxious as the call went on, noting the room had a balcony.

Liam had been vocal about struggling with alcoholism, posting a video in July 2023 to his YouTube channel where he said he had been sober for six months after receiving treatment. Liam Payne made his debut as a singer in 2008 when he auditioned for the British television series The X Factor. After being eliminated in the competition, he auditioned again in 2010 and was put into a group with four other boys to form One Direction, which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

He was best known in One Direction for his falsettos in pop hits like 'What Makes You Beautiful,' 'Best Song Ever,' 'Story of My Life,' and 'Night Changes,' among numerous others. As one of the highest-selling boy bands in modern history, the quintet sold over 70 million records worldwide during their time together between 2010 and 2016.

(With inputs from AP)

