A woman's tweet about Liam Payne "jumped off his balcony" shortly before the official news of the singer's death has gone viral.

One Direction band member Liam Payne met his tragic end after he jumped from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16, 2024. The Buenos Aires police in a statement said that the singer’s fall resulted in ‘extremely serious injuries’ that led to his unfortunate death. However, minutes before the official confirmation, a woman shared a tweet informing about Liam’s fall. Her tweet has gained significant attention on social media stirring backlash from users who found it ‘insensitive’.

The woman named ‘Sorry Charlie’ in her tweet wrote, “Mutual friend is in Argentina at the same hotel as Liam Payne and she said he just jumped off his balcony????? There are ambulances everywhere and things are nuts. I sincerely hope he’s okay if this actually happened. Holy smokes dude!!!!” Further, she said that Payne was “apparently high and acting highly abnormal in the lobby he did not seem like he was in a good place, from what she saw and heard,” in her follow-up tweets. She also shared a screenshot of her text exchange with her friend in Argentina in a follow-up tweet shortly before official news of Payne’s tragic death.

Mutual friend is in Argentina at the same hotel as Liam Payne and she said he just jumped off his balcony????? There are ambulances everywhere and things are nuts. I sincerely hope he’s okay if this actually happened. Holy smokes dude!!!! — Sorry Charlie™️ (@NsbSo) October 16, 2024

Her viral tweet, which has 24.6 million views, received criticism from fans for being ‘inappropriate’ and insensitive. “You could easily delete your first post! But you're just looking for attention, that's all! “ pointed out a user. Another X user bashed her saying, “The concern about breaking international news over someone’s death is really concerning. This is seriously so disgusting”. In response to the backlash, she replied, “I don’t think it’s that insane of me to tweet about something crazy my friend told me. I didn’t think it was anything this big, I assumed it was a mistake or something and that he was okay!”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction singer fell from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina. He was there for a Buenos Aires getaway with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy where they attended his former bandmate Niall Horan's concert. According to reports, the police have discovered paraphernalia that is being tested for drugs in his room. They also found a shattered television screen, white powder residue, a whiskey bottle, a piece of scrunched-up burnt aluminium foil, and a burnt soda can during the investigation.