Leonardo DiCaprio to portray controversial cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s next, details inside

The ‘Titanic’ actor Leonardo DiCaprio may portray the character of the controversial cult leader, Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 09:11 AM IST

Hollywood actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio, who has portrayed a number of iconic roles throughout his Oscar-winning career, is in final talks to essay the role of cult leader Jim Jones in MGM’s upcoming film written by Scott Rosenberg.

According to Variety, the ‘Titanic’ actor Leonardo Di Caprio may portray the character of the controversial cult leader, who was responsible for one of the largest mass deaths in history, known as Peoples Temples. On November 18, 1978, he planned a group suicide that took the lives of 909 individuals in Jonestown, Guyana. According to the Hollywood Reporter, his followers were directed to drink cyanide-adulterated punch.However, the story of the cult leader, who is known for his faith healing abilities, has been featured in books and documentaries including ‘Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost’. Considering his acting skills, the controversial role can turn out to be DiCaprio’s next Oscar nominee.

The Hollywood actor once revealed how he chooses the script. According to The Talks, DiCaprio stated, “I am completely open to doing a romantic comedy, but I will never do something just for the sake of doing a specific genre or because it’s the time or place to do a different type of movie. I think that would be a huge mistake. Ultimately, I read a script and I say, ‘Woah, I am emotionally engaged in this.’ I never think about the subject matter, what it will be to popular culture, what it means historically – ultimately all that stuff passes, and this movie will come out and it’s either good or it’s not. So that’s the only way I know how to pick films, otherwise, I am not connected to it.”On the work front, DiCaprio will next be seen in ‘Don’t Look Up’. It also features Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep alongside Leonardo. Directed by Adam McKay, the film will release in theatres as well as on Netflix.

 

