Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone calls out trolls for hateful relationship comments

Actress Camila Morrone, who has been linked to actor Leonardo DiCaprio for over a year now, has hit back at trolls for pointing out the 22 years age gap between the couple.

This comes after the 22-year-old actress posted photos of Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on her Instagram last week, reported E! News.

"A love like this," Morrone wrote alongside the pictures.

Bacall and Bogart--like Morrone, 22, and DiCaprio, 44, had over a 20-year age gap between them. Defying their critics, Bacall and Bogart tied the knots in 1945.

After Morrone's post, many social media users left hateful comments on her Instagram.

"I can't believe what a dork she is posting something like this," one user commented. "It's obv a comparison to herself and Leo. Girl, where are your friends?? Somebody stop her."

"Leo only cares about your body," the second user wrote while another declares that the model's relationship with DiCaprio will be "over when you're 25."

After seeing the comments, Morrone took to her Instagram Story to sound off on her haters.

"Good morning people and happy Friday," Morrone said in the Instagram Story video. "I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and...my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about."

Concluding the video, she tells her followers, "I guess I just hope on this Friday that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good."

A few days ago, Morrone supported DiCaprio at his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' movie premiere. The star shared a photo of herself for the red carpet event in Los Angeles, writing, "tonight."

"It is getting more serious," a source told E! News of their romance in October 2018. "They've been inseparable for the last year and are crazy about one another. They've gotten to know each other's families and they love being together."