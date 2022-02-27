Leonardo DiCaprio, Natasha Poonawalla seen together in London, see VIRAL photos

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla in a restaurant in London after the two celebrities met at a friend's star-studded wedding ceremony. Natasha Poonawalla is married to Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Insitute of India, one of the largest vaccine manufacturing companies in the world. Natasha herself is the executive director of the company.

Several pictures of DiCaprio with Natasha were uploaded on the Reddit website and have since then gone viral. They can be seen seated at the restaurant's window seat and chatting together with Natasha even looking back at the paparazzi shooting their pictures.

According to a Daily Mail report, both DiCaprio and Poonawalla attended the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen on Tuesday, February 22. The celebrations even witnessed celebrities such as actor Orlando Bloom and model Naomi Campbell, who were also present at the Chelsea restaurant. The report states, "There is nothing to suggest anything more than friendship between her and Leo."

The socialite married Adar Poonawalla in 2006 and the couple has two sons, Cyrus and Darius. She is often spotted at Bollywood parties and was even part of the huge Vogue India's cover 'Forces of Fashion' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, and Diljeet Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, Leonardo is currently dating the American model and actress Camila Morrone. The couple's romantic pictures from the beach in St. Barts had been spread like wildfire in January, in which both of them were seen hugging and kissing each other while enjoying a dip in the ocean.



On the work front, DiCaprio will be seen next in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' based on the 2017 bestseller 'Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI'. It marks the sixth collaboration between the megastar and the legendary director.