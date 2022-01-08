Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Camila Morrone take a dip in the ocean, romantic pics go VIRAL

These days, Leonardo DiCaprio is riding high on the success of his most recent film, Don't Look Up. He is, however, currently on a romantic vacation with his girlfriend, actress Camila Morrone.

As they approached his favourite vacation destination, St Barts, photographers snapped photos of the two. The couple was seen strolling along the beach with a few buddies and subsequently enjoying a dip in the ocean. Camila, dressed in a black bikini, smiled and hugged Leo.

Leo and Camila have yet to announce whether or not they are dating. They've been together since December 2017. They made their Oscars debut in February 2020, and it was the first time he took a date to the award show since 2005, when he brought Gisele Bundchen.

The age difference between Leo and Camila is 23 years. In December 2019, Camila said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, "There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

‘Don't Look Up’, a film by Adam McKay, is currently streaming on Netflix. Leonardo plays a scientist on a mission to warn the world about an oncoming comet in the film. Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Timothee Chalamet, and others are among the cast members.