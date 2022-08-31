Search icon
Leonardo DiCaprio-Camila Morrone call it quits after four years of dating: Reports

Leonardo DiCaprio and Morrone who had kept their romance a secret made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Leonardo DiCaprio-Camila Morrone/IANS

Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits after four years of relationship. People magazine received confirmation of the couple's breakup from sources.

DiCaprio and Morrone who had kept their romance a secret made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards. Morrone stated that she does not care about the couple's age gap in a December 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"There`s so many relationships in Hollywood -- and in the history of the world -- where people have large age gaps," the actress said. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." She also noted that it was "frustrating" being mostly known due to her relationship with the Oscar winner.

As per the reports, DiCaprio and Morrone first began dating in 2017. "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation," she said.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine in June 2020, DiCaprio "loves being with" the model, and the two "spent 24/7" with each other during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

According to Fox News, Morrone made her acting debut in the 2014 James Franco film "Bukowski." The best-selling novel "Daisy Jones & The Six" by Taylor Jenkins Reid will be adapted into a television series, and she will play Daisy Jones in that project.

Meanwhile on the work front, DiCaprio will be reuniting with Martin Scorsese in "Killers of the Flower Moon," set to be released next year.

CUET UG 2022: First edition of exam records 60% attendance, confirms NTA
