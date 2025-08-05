Twitter
HOLLYWOOD

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...

The heavy metal legend made an iconic reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates and delivered a huge farewell concert weeks before he passed away on Tuesday, July 22.The show was held in his and the band's birthplace, Birmingham, England, on July 5.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 11:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne died from a heart attack and suffered from Parkinson's and coronary artery disease, according to a death certificate filed in London and obtained by the New York Times.  John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne, the lead singer of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, passed away at 76 on July 22.

The certificate, filed by his daughter Amiee, noted that he died of "(a) Out of hospital cardiac arrest (b) Acute myocardial infarction (c) Coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)," reported Variety.

In the wake of his passing, his family released the following statement, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The heavy metal legend made an iconic reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates and delivered a huge farewell concert weeks before he passed away on Tuesday, July 22.The show was held in his and the band's birthplace, Birmingham, England, on July 5.

On Wednesday, July 30, Ozzy's loved ones attended Osbourne's funeral procession in the city of Birmingham while fans lined the streets of his beloved hometown to say goodbye. Osbourne's cortege and family visited Broad Street, where the Black Sabbath bridge and bench have become a public memorial to the "Crazy Train" singer with flowers, photos and notes.

After Osbourne's death, tributes poured in from Jack White, Metallica, Rob Zombie and Elton John, who all remembered the rock legend on their social media. (With inputs from ANI)

