Her funeral will be held on February 5 at Severance Hospital in Seoul, where fans can pay their respects starting February 4.

Veteran Korean actress Lee Joo Sil, who recently featured in Squid Game 2, passed away after about 3 months of battling stomach cancer. She breathed her last at the age of 81 at her second daughter's apartment on February 2 in Uijeongbu-si, Seoul.

Joo Sil’s agency 1230 Culture, confirmed the news, revealing that she had been undergoing treatment for the past three months. Her funeral will be held on February 5 at Severance Hospital in Seoul, where fans can pay their respects starting February 4. Several Korean directors and actors have been grieving over her sudden demise, as tributes poured in on social media.

For those unaware, this was not her first encounter with cancer; she had previously fought stage-three breast cancer in 1993 at the age of 50, achieving remission after a decade-long battle.

Joo Sil's passing occurs shortly after her notable appearance in the second season of the global phenomenon, Squid Game. In the hit Netflix series, she played the role of Park Mal Soon, the mother of characters Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon) and the Front Man (Lee Byung Hun). Her portrayal of a kind and nurturing mother resonated with many, and she received love for her role. Just a couple of days ago, the producer also announced the highly anticipated season 3 release date, which may be her posthumous appearance on screen. The Squid Game season 3 is set to release on June 27, 2025.

Lee Joo Sil, a veteran of the South Korean entertainment industry, left an indelible mark with her six-decade-long career spanning film, television, theatre, and voice acting. Her impressive filmography includes notable roles in movies like Train to Busan, Notebook from My Mother, and Country Diaries, as well as K-dramas such as Beauty and Mr. Romantic, Happiness, Juvenile Justice, and The Uncanny Counter.