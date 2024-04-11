Twitter
Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

'China tried to meddle but...': PM Justin Trudeau defends integrity of Canadian elections

'We will surely win Hyderabad this time...': BJP's Madhavi Latha on her chances against Asaduddin Owaisi

Mukesh Ambani's company to lead massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in...

Hollywood

Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond ring on her left hand

Lady Gaga is dating Michael Polansky, a Harvard-graduated tech entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist. The couple were first linked in 2020 after being caught kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 07:37 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Lady Gaga spotted with diamond ring (Image: Twitter)
Lady Gaga was spotted wearing a big diamond ring on her left ring finger, fueling speculation that she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky, reported People. While visiting a friend in West Hollywood, the Bad Romance singer sported a long black jacket and an oversized woven tote bag, with her blonde hair tied up into a neat bun. She accessorised with black shoes, black sunglasses, and, most prominently, a big diamond ring poking out from her coat sleeve.

The latest jewellery addition has fans questioning whether Gaga and Polansky, a Harvard-graduated tech entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist, have gotten engaged. The couple were first linked in 2020 after being caught kissing at a New Year’s Eve party in Las Vegas. They made their Instagram connection public shortly after packing on the PDA during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami.

According to People, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Gaga and Polansky ended up quarantining together, further strengthening their bond. In April 2020, a source close to the singer exclusively shared that they had "been hanging out at her house" and "ordering delivery food" while they self-isolated.

In the years after, the pair has kept a low profile, silently supporting each other’s endeavours. A source said in November 2021 that they became close because of their philanthropic work. Polansky is the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Gaga has been a mental health champion through her Born This Way Foundation since 2012.

"Michael is very sweet and supportive," the insider added. "He is hardworking as well, so he appreciates her focus. They are a great team." The source also said that the singer is in no rush to get engaged and that she and Polansky "almost act like a married couple already." "When they are together, it’s obvious that Gaga is crazy about him. She always giggles and touches him. They are very affectionate and have the best chemistry," the source added.

Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. The pair confirmed their relationship in 2017 and announced they had ended their engagement in 2019. The Shallow singer was also formerly engaged to longtime boyfriend Taylor Kinney. After five years together, the couple’s split broke in July 2016, reported People.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

