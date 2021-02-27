Headlines

Lady Gaga's two abducted bulldogs returned unharmed to police

"My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she wrote.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 03:22 PM IST

A woman has turned in Lady Gagas two French bulldogs at a Los Angeles police station, two days after they were stolen in a brazen armed robbery in Hollywood.

Gaga had offered a $500,000 (around 3.68 crore) reward for the return of the dogs. There was no immediate word on whether the reward would be claimed.

Lady Gaga's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once while struggling with the robbers on Wednesday night. He is in stable condition, according to police. The robbers made off with two of the singer's three dogs -- Koji and Gustav, variety.com reported.

The dogs were turned in at the LAPD Olympic station around 6 p.m. on Friday, and were reunited with Lady Gaga`s representatives, said LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

The robbers remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing, Lopez said.

Earlier on Friday, Gaga praised Fischer as a hero for having "risked your life to fight for our family." She also pleaded for the return of the dogs.

"My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness," she wrote.

According to the LAPD, Fischer was walking the dogs near Sierra Bonita Avenue and Sunset Boulevard around 9.40 p.m. on Wednesday when he was accosted by two armed men. Surveillance video of the attack, obtained by TMZ, showed Fischer struggling with the men as they sought to wrest away the dogs. Fischer was shot once, and the men fled in a white Nissan Altima.

Gaga is in Italy, where she is preparing to shoot a film with Ridley Scott. The film is based on the book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed." She will play Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted for orchestrating his assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

