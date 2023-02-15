Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Lady Gaga's first look as Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker: Folie à Deux impresses fans: 'Can't wait to see'

Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

Lady Gaga's first look as Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker: Folie à Deux impresses fans: 'Can't wait to see'
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux

Director Todd Phillips had a surprise Valentine’s Day gift for all his fans. The filmmaker dropped the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn from his upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux on Tuesday evening. The film, sequel to Phillips’ award-winning 2019 release Joker, sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character.

On Tuesday, Phillips shared a still of the two actors on Instagram with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day”. The picture shows Joker and Harley face-to-face staring at each other. Joaquin’s face has the familiar white and red face paint and Gaga is cupping his head in her hands, looking at him with amazement. The film is a musical which will reportedly see Harley’s point of view and how she comes to fall in love with Arthur Fleck aka the Joker.

Reacting to the reveal, fans praised the first look. “This will be insane. Can’t wait to see this,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted, “I thought Valentine’s Day was going to be boring but here’s Todd Phillips dropping Gaga’s first look from Joker 2.” Many others bemoaned the fact that they’d have to wait quite a long time to see the film in theatres. Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release in theatres in October 2024, a full 20 months from now.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical, which also sees Zazie Beets reprise her role from the original. She had played Sophie, a single mother and the object of Arthur’s affection and obsession. Other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

The 2019 release Joker was a critical and commercial success. The film, which gave a new take on DC Comics villain Joker’s origin story, grossed over a billion dollars worldwide and was praised for its performances. It was nominated for 11 Oscars and ended up winning two – Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.