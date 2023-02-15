Lady Gaga's first look as Harley Quinn in Joaquin Phoenix's Joker: Folie à Deux impresses fans: 'Can't wait to see'

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux

Director Todd Phillips had a surprise Valentine’s Day gift for all his fans. The filmmaker dropped the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn from his upcoming film Joker: Folie à Deux on Tuesday evening. The film, sequel to Phillips’ award-winning 2019 release Joker, sees Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character.

On Tuesday, Phillips shared a still of the two actors on Instagram with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day”. The picture shows Joker and Harley face-to-face staring at each other. Joaquin’s face has the familiar white and red face paint and Gaga is cupping his head in her hands, looking at him with amazement. The film is a musical which will reportedly see Harley’s point of view and how she comes to fall in love with Arthur Fleck aka the Joker.

Reacting to the reveal, fans praised the first look. “This will be insane. Can’t wait to see this,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted, “I thought Valentine’s Day was going to be boring but here’s Todd Phillips dropping Gaga’s first look from Joker 2.” Many others bemoaned the fact that they’d have to wait quite a long time to see the film in theatres. Joker: Folie à Deux is slated to release in theatres in October 2024, a full 20 months from now.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a musical, which also sees Zazie Beets reprise her role from the original. She had played Sophie, a single mother and the object of Arthur’s affection and obsession. Other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey.

The 2019 release Joker was a critical and commercial success. The film, which gave a new take on DC Comics villain Joker’s origin story, grossed over a billion dollars worldwide and was praised for its performances. It was nominated for 11 Oscars and ended up winning two – Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.