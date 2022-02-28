Lady Gaga expresses support for Ukraine at SAG Awards 2022

Actor-singer Lady Gaga recently addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, expressing support for the victims.

The 'House of Gucci' star spoke about the ongoing crisis on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022. Gaga looked exactly like the fashion royalty that she is when she arrived on the red carpet in a stunning white Armani gown with sequin detailing on the bust area.

But even more important than her look was the message she was delivering. When E! correspondent Laverne Cox approached Gaga about the event, her succinct response acknowledged the impact of the situation in eastern Europe.

"What story are you telling us tonight with this gorgeous, gorgeous ensemble?" Cox asked. "This story I am telling is the truth, which is I am just really honoured to be here," Gaga said."T his is a beautiful night when we get to celebrate art together and celebrate each other. There's so much going on in the world, and my heart really goes out to Ukraine. I think tonight we should all sit in the gratitude of this," she added.

For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." Meanwhile, SAG awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.