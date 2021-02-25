Lady Gaga's dog walker shot at, pop icon offers $500,000 reward for two stolen dogs

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Raj Kundra's Arthur Road jail term in pornography case to be adapted into movie

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra's Arthur Road jail term in pornography case to be adapted into movie

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot at, pop icon offers $500,000 reward for two stolen dogs

The two dogs, were the singer's French Bulldogs named Koji and Gustav and the victim was Gaga's dog walker.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 11:16 PM IST

Pop superstar Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav that were stolen in Hollywood, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after reports that her dog walker was shot.

Gaga, whose recent performances included singing the national anthem at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, has been in Rome filming a movie. Her three French bulldogs remained in Hollywood, The Daily Mail reported.

The outlet said Gaga's dog walker was walking the dogs on Wednesday evening when he was shot. The third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered. 

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, a male gunman wielding a semi-automatic handgun shot a male in his 30s in Hollywood and fled in a white vehicle, stealing two French bulldogs, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said. Fire department paramedics took the male victim to a local hospital in unknown condition, Madison said.

The source close to Lady Gaga, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the singer was urging anyone who has the dogs to contact the email mailto:kojiandgustavo@gmail.com to return the dogs and retrieve the reward, no questions asked.

The French bulldog is a popular breed, and there has been a growing trend of the dogs, which can cost several thousand dollars as puppies, being stolen for resale or breeding.

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

Now non-SBI account holders can also make UPI payments from YONO app, here's how

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to 'lead' Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar's latest flip-flop hurt BJP's 2024 poll prospects?

MORE