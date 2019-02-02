Trending#

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set to perform 'Shallow' at Oscars 2019

A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper with Lady Gaga , Warner Bros Pictures

Updated: Feb 2, 2019, 01:57 PM IST

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are officially performing 'Shallow' at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the news with a simple tweet Friday, reported Variety.

The Academy posted, "Cooper. Gaga. 'Shallow.' #Oscars."

In another tweet, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings were also confirmed to sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The hit single, written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, is up for best original song alongside 'I'll Fight' from RBG, 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from Mary Poppins Returns, 'All the Stars' from Black Panther and 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

'Shallow' also marks the fourth confirmed nominee performance, making the only unconfirmed single, 'All the Stars,' a likely fifth announcement.

Recently, the duo performed the song live following a surprise appearance by Cooper at Gaga's Las Vegas show. The song was the closing number for the 'Enigma' show, which has gone on to garner rave reviews.

