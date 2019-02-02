Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper set to perform 'Shallow' at Oscars 2019

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are officially performing 'Shallow' at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed the news with a simple tweet Friday, reported Variety.

The Academy posted, "Cooper. Gaga. 'Shallow.' #Oscars."

In another tweet, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings were also confirmed to sing 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Things we'd like to announce today: 1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song "I'll Fight" on the #Oscars! 2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019

Spoiler Alert: "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed on the #Oscars. BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019

Time to update your Songs That Will Be Performed On This Year’s Oscars Playlist: We're excited to welcome @GillianWelch and David Rawlings to the #Oscars stage to sing "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 1, 2019

The hit single, written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, is up for best original song alongside 'I'll Fight' from RBG, 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' from Mary Poppins Returns, 'All the Stars' from Black Panther and 'When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings' from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

'Shallow' also marks the fourth confirmed nominee performance, making the only unconfirmed single, 'All the Stars,' a likely fifth announcement.

Recently, the duo performed the song live following a surprise appearance by Cooper at Gaga's Las Vegas show. The song was the closing number for the 'Enigma' show, which has gone on to garner rave reviews.