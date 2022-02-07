Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott welcome their second child, Kris Jenner-Kourtney Kardashian react

The American model, socialite, and businesswomen Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second child with the American rapper-singer Travis Scott. She took to Instagram to make the official announcement in the early morning of Monday, February 7 (local time).

Sharing a black and white picture in what appears to be their four-year-old daughter Stormi holding the hands of the newborn baby, Kylie just dropped a blue heart emoji in the caption along with the date when the couple welcomed their child, 2/2/22. It is being speculated that the couple has become proud parents to a baby boy, from the blue heart emoji dropped by Kylie.

Her mother Kris Jenner took to comments section and wrote, "Angel Pie" and her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian also congratulated her as she wrote, "Mommy of two life" and added a single red heart emoji and two folded hands emojis. Travis Scott also dropped blue heart and a string of brown hearts emojis expressing his happiness.





In September 2021, Kylie and Travis had revealed that their three-year-old daughter Stormi will have a sibling. Last month, Kylie, who is one of the most followed persons on Instagram with approximately 309 million followers, had flaunted her baby bump on the photo and video sharing platform. She was photographed wearing undone denim leggings and a cropped white button-up, which emphasised her large stomach. In one photo, Kylie was seen holding her dark brown locks up as she looked down, while in another, she had her tresses covering most of her face for a steamy photo.

The model, who owns the cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics and, had also shared a picture of her baby bump on New Year's Day and penned a note that read, "As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."