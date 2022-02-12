Kylie Jenner reveals name of baby boy with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner recently revealed her second child's name! The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur revealed her son's name in an understated Instagram story, with just the baby's name, Wolf Webster, written in big bold white letters on a black canvas with a tiny white heart.

Kylie stunned her admirers by posting the story at 12 a.m.

In September of 2021, the KUWTK alum announced her second pregnancy, which she gave birth to on February 2. Kylie previously told Vogue, via Us Weekly, that she and her baby daddy Travis Scott had yet to pick on a name for their child. "Well," she continued, "we need to find out the gender first, and we decided to wait." Stormi, the Kar-Jen sister's firstborn daughter, was born in February of 2018. With Stormi's debut Instagram post four years ago, Kylie revealed her daughter's name.

Despite the fact that Kylie hadn't been active on Instagram since her husband Travis Scott's Astro World Controversy, she continued to upload some of her most beautiful heartfelt photos while pregnant. The young CEO wrote in one of her posts about her thoughts heading into the new year.

"As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."