Kylie Jenner gets permanent restraining order against obsessed fan: Report

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who tried to trespass her home.

As per TMZ, Kylie has been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who has been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year. The man was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate.

Kylie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed legal documents to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge obliged; so the fan is prohibited from going near Kylie.

Last year, Kylie Jenner was confronted by animal rights activists as she was leaving a luxury store on Beverly Hills's Rodeo Drive. As per E! News, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star was photographed leaving Montcler through a back exit while sporting newly dyed red hair, a mask, a gray puffer jacket, and jeans. She then along with a bodyguard got into the passenger seat of a white Rolls Royce when a small group of anti-fur protesters surrounded the vehicle and shouted at her with megaphones.

One woman yelled, "Shame on you! You're a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!"

Kylie did not respond to them because the protestors did not appear to target Kylie specifically during their demonstration, which had begun somewhere else. They shouted their slogans at the other pedestrians in the area which is a popular outdoor shopping center.

Though Kylie wasn't wearing any fur at the time of the protest, she has worn it in the past, as per E! News. (With inputs from ANI)