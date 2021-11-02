Kristen Stewart gets engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer, says 'we're marrying, it's happening'

Kristen Stewart, who plays Bella Swan in the 'Twilight' franchise, has announced her engagement. She has announced that she accepted her partner Dylan Meyer's proposal whom she has been dating for the past two years.

During an interview on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', she announced her engagement and stated that a wedding is in the works.

“We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening,” she said, as reported by E! News

Kristen had mentioned during her last visit to the talk show that she wanted to be married one day. She has also stated that she is in love and will "absolutely" propose to her partner. She had added, "I can't f—king wait." Dylan is a writer and an actor. 'Moxie', 'Rock Bottom', and 'Miss 2059' are among her most well-known films.

Last year, speaking with InStyle Magazine, Kristen said, “I was going out every day knowing I'd be photographed while I was being affectionate with my girlfriend, but I didn't want to talk about it. I did feel enormous pressure, but it wasn't put on me by the [LGBTQ+] community. People were seeing those pictures and reading these articles and going, ‘Oh, well, I need to be shown’. I was a kid, and I felt personally affronted. Now I relish it. I love the idea that anything I do with ease rubs off on somebody who is struggling. That s--t's dope! When I see a little kid clearly feeling themselves in a way that they wouldn't have when I grew up, it makes me skip”.

For the unversed, Kristen Stewart had dated supermodel Stella Maxwell and actor Robert Pattinson in the past.