Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker drop photos of their lavish Italian wedding ceremony

Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

American media fame Kourtney Kardashian and `Blink-182` drummer Travis Barker tied the knot in a beautiful, lavish wedding ceremony at a castle in Portofino, Italy.

On Sunday evening, the two got married at L`Olivetta, a Dolce & Gabbana villa in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Castello Brown, a nearby 16th-century castle, hosted the reception, according to People magazine. Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from their wedding ceremony, simply captioning the shots "happily ever after." For the intimate occasion, the bride sported a stunning Dolce & Gabbana mini dress with a massive cathedral veil. She completed the look with glam makeup and a fresh baby pink manicure.

Dolce & Gabbana took to their Instagram handle and reposted the bride’s stunning mini white wedding couture. The dress had beautifully designed the photo of Virgin Mary, which is a ‘religious iconography’ based on one of the groom’s tattoos, ‘accompanied by the text of Family Loyalty Respect.’

Meanwhile, Barker looked handsome in his custom black suit, which he had teased via his Instagram Stories ahead of the ceremony. Kourtney`s mother, Kris Jenner, and her siblings, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, were all also in attendance. Back in April, the newlyweds had gotten married in a "fake" Las Vegas wedding. Page Six had confirmed the ceremony was just for fun, as they hadn`t obtained a marriage license. "Practice makes perfect," Kourtney had shared an Instagram post the following day with photos.

The bride and groom had all smiles on their face, exchanging a surreal kiss after they took their lifetime vows for each other. Both of them raised a toast to their ‘Happily Ever after’ with two glasses of wine. It is said that the two had their wedding in Vegas last month before tying the knot on this Sunday.