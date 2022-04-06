Kourtney Kardashian shares her wedding photos with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, on Wednesday, has shared her wedding photos with Travis Barker on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared pictures from their early Monday morning wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

In the pictures, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, can be seen dressed in black leather jackets and shades. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their ceremony.

The two can be seen laughing, holding hands and kissing."Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," she wrote in the caption.It is currently unclear if the couple obtained a marriage licence before the ceremony.

For the unversed, On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas at 1:45 am, after stepping out hand in hand at Grammys 2022. They were wearing the same dress that they wore at Grammys, for their wedding. It was a 20 minutes ceremony.

The One Love Wedding Chapel owner, Marty Frierson, told PEOPLE magazine, “I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.”

“They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis,” said Frierson. “They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun,” the owner added.

Everyone came to know about their relationship in January 2021 when PEOPLE magazine confirmed that they had “been dating for about a month or two” and “they've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic.” (With inputs from ANI)