Kourtney Kardashian marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas at 1:45 am, after stepping out hand in hand at Grammys 2022. They were wearing the same dress that they wore at Grammys, for their wedding. It was a 20 minutes ceremony.

The One Love Wedding Chapel owner, Marty Frierson, told PEOPLE magazine, “I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.”

“They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis,” said Frierson. “They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun,” the owner added.

For the unversed, everyone came to know about their relationship in January 2021 when PEOPLE magazine confirmed that they had “been dating for about a month or two” and “they've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic.”

Kourtney and Travis previously sparked romance rumours in September 2018 when they were spotted leaving a vegan restaurant in LA together and were seen attending an evening church service. In February 2019, the duo was snapped grabbing dinner together in Malibu.

