Kit Harington reveals why Game of Thrones spinoff on Jon Snow has been shelved: 'We all couldn't...'

Kit Harington has revealed that the Game of Thrones spinoff centered around Jon Show is "off the table" and no longer in development at HBO

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 06:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones nerds have been looking forward to the spinoff series about Jon Snow’s character but the latest update about the project might disappoint them. In a new interview with ScreenRant while promoting his movie Blood for Dust, Kit Harington revealed that the spinoff centered around Jon Show is "off the table" and no longer in development at HBO, Variety reported.

"I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development,” Harington said. “I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed. I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it," he said.

"And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," he continued. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf," Harington added.

News broke in June 2022 that Harington was set to return to his iconic Thrones role, which earned him two Emmy nominations (one for supporting actor and another for lead actor in a drama series).

"It was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," author George R.R. Martin later confirmed in a blog post. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

Game of Thrones concluded with Jon Snow’s exile from Westeros as he rides into the Haunted Forest with his direwolf Ghost and the Wildlings to begin a new life. Many fans assumed the spinoff series would pick up with Snow’s adventures with the Wildlings.

