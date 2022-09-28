Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood

Kim Kardashian struggles to walk in super-tight sparkling gown, video goes viral

Wearing the super tight body-con dress, Kim posted a comical behind-the-scenes video of herself having a hard time walking and climbing stairs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

Kim Kardashian struggles to walk in super-tight sparkling gown, video goes viral
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is once again making headlines for her fashion choices! Kim recently attended Milan Fashion Week and, although she did not walk the runway, she made headlines for her super-tight glittery attire.

Wearing the super tight body-con dress, Kim posted a comical behind-the-scenes video of herself having a hard time walking and climbing stairs.In the video, Kim can be seen wearing a Dolce Gabbana dress with very high heels. And, because of how tight the dress is, Kim is seen jumping and hopping up the stairs.

Clearly, Kim couldn't walk in the dress! She used a handrail as support as she climbed by clinging to it. When attempting to enter her car, she ran into a similar issue. The video is now viral! Check it out:

Kim attended the fashion week in Milan with her sister Khloe who has now sparked dating rumours with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. Khloe and Michele posed for a picture, leaving their fans in shock and awe at the same time!

Recently, Kim got involved in another controversy with her ex-husband Kanye West who lashed out at her family on social media.

Earlier this month, Kanye took to Instagram to share a post admitting that he has an addiction to porn and that it "destroyed" his family. Kanye has now deleted the post.According to Page Six, Kanye wrote, "Don't let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

For the unversed, Kanye was referring to how Kris Jenner, who oversees Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, supported her children as they participated in photo shoots for Playboy magazines in September 2019 and 2007, respectively.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.