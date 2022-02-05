Kim Kardashian slams ex-husband Kanye West’s ‘constant attacks’, accuses him of manipulating divorce

Kim Kardashian has spoken out for the first time about her ex-husband Kanye West's social media "attacks" on her. Kanye West's complaints about Kim publishing a screenshot of her and North West on TikTok appear to have infuriated the beauty mogul.

With the picture, he wrote, "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will."

Kim on the other hand reacted to the same and wrote on her Instagram stories, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness." Kim clearly made a point of saying she is the primary caregiver.

She added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

She's also stating that there have been other other co-parenting concerns, some of which have not been made public. "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," Kim concluded the post.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from the 'Donda' rapper in February. In 2012, the couple started dating and married in 2014. Kanye West, who is currently dating actress Julia Fox, has lately made news for expressing his desire for a second chance with Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson.