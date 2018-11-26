Kim Kardashian says she was high on ecstasy while filming her sex tape

On Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, during a conversation with sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, who is currently in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, spilled some beans about her "Wild" years.

Speaking about her first wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, Kim said, "I got married on ecstasy. The first time."

But that was not all, she also said, "I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen."

In 2007, a sex tape featuring Kim and American singer Ray J went viral and made Kim famous.

The revelation took both Disick and Jenner by surprise. "I just can't believe that was you, Jenner said.

"I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I'm not like that anymore. But I still have fun. Don't get it twisted, I'm always the life of the party Kim asserted.

Kim's first marriage and her sex tape is now a thing of the past, as she is currently married to rapper Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye share three children, namely, daughters North (5), and Chicago (8 months), and a son, Saint, who will be turning 3 on December 5.