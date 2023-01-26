Kim Kardashian's daughter North and son Saint all set to make their film debut with Paw Patrol sequel

Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It's the showtime for Hollywood star Kim Kardashian's kids as her two oldest children North West and Saint West are all set to make their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, reported by E News, a US-based media company.

North, who is 9, will be joining her mom, who is returning to the sequel to voice Delores, a character of the Paw Patrol. The 7-year-old Saint will do a cameo in it. It marks both North and Saint's first official acting credits, though they've both appeared as themselves in the family's reality TV shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians. The animated movie teased while debuting the "superstar cast," which also includes Kristen Bell, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson.

Kim's children are big fans of the series and had a ball watching the original movie, which focuses on rescue dogs in training, as reported by E News. Back in 2021, Kim celebrated her voiceover role with a private screening of Paw Patrol: The Movie at Cinepolis in Pacific Palisades, Calif, where North and Saint were joined by Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West`s younger kids Chicago West (5), and Psalm West (3)

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian who has a huge fan following across the world, recently trolled on social media after giving a lecture at the Harvard Business School. According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Kim went to the prestigious college alongside SKIMS co-founder, Jens Grede, to discuss the enormous success the company has seen since going to market in June 2019. "I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class's assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins. I'm so proud of Skims and the thought that it is a course being studied at Harvard is just crazy!!! Thank you professor Len Schlesinger and @harvardhbs for having us. #BucketListDream," the entrepreneur and mother of four shared on her Instagram and Twitter handles. (With inputs from ANI)

