Kim Kardashian makes relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official, photos go VIRAL

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson have made their relationship public. The 41-year-old businesswoman shared a series of photos with her boyfriend on her Instagram account on Friday, marking the first time she has highlighted him on her account.

As they sat on the floor and appeared to be set to kiss. While shooting photos, the couple seemed to get a little goofy, with The King of Staten Island actor even borrowing Kim's sunglasses for some hilarious black-and-white selfies! The images appeared to be candid.

“Whose car are we gonna take?!” Kim captioned the post.

Of course, we've seen the couple in paparazzi images all throughout the United States, but the social media posting takes things to a whole new level. Kim was only declared legally single last week, so the timing of the photos is intriguing, if not entirely coincidental. Pete and Kim appeared to rekindle their romance on October 9 when the KUWTK star hosted Saturday Night Live. In a skit, Pete played Aladdin and Kim played Princess Jasmine.

The couple was pictured holding hands on a romantic trip to California's Knott's Berry Farm near the end of October, just after Kim's hosting debut. In the five months they've been dating, their relationship has only grown stronger, with a source close to Pete telling the Daily Mail that he's "lovestruck" by Kim. Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, in February 2021, after seven years of marriage. North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm are her four children with ‘Donda’ rapper.

West had openly protested the divorce and pleaded with his wife to return to their marriage. He chastised her parenting and her current connection with 'Saturday Night Live' actor Pete Davidson in recent Instagram posts.

Kardashian's plea to end the marriage through a bifurcation procedure, which allows for a change in marital status while other issues are resolved, was approved by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran.