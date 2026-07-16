Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's longtime bodyguard Mason Haynes dies in car crash

Celebrity bodyguard Mason Haynes, who worked with the Kardashian family, Kanye West and several other stars, has died at 52 following a car crash.

Mason Haynes, the longtime celebrity bodyguard known for protecting the Kardashian family and several other international stars, has died following a car accident. He was 52.

According to TMZ, Haynes was killed in a road crash on July 4, just two days before his 53rd birthday. The news was shared through a GoFundMe page set up by his family to help cover memorial expenses and provide financial support during this difficult time.

Employer pays tribute

Following his death, Trojan Security UK, where Haynes worked, paid tribute to the veteran security professional on social media. Calling him an "absolute legend" in the close-protection industry, the company shared a photograph of Haynes alongside Kris Jenner and said his passing had come far too soon.

The GoFundMe page also remembered Haynes as more than just a bodyguard, describing him as a mentor, protector and a person who always brought kindness, humour and positivity to those around him. It added that hundreds of condolence messages had poured in from people whose lives he had touched.

Haynes is survived by his wife, Fay, and their two children, Brooke and Noah.

Worked with Kardashians and global stars

Haynes built a long career in celebrity security, working with some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports. He was best known for serving as a bodyguard to members of the Kardashian family, including Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, and also worked closely with Kanye West.

Over the years, he provided security for celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Was part of security team during Paris robbery

Haynes was also a member of the Kardashian family's security team during the 2016 Paris robbery, when Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in a luxury hotel. Although he was part of the wider security operation during that period, Haynes never publicly discussed the incident.

Who was Mason Haynes?

Mason Haynes was a respected close-protection officer with years of experience safeguarding celebrities, business leaders and public figures. Widely regarded in the security industry, he earned recognition for his professionalism while working with the Kardashian family before going on to protect several high-profile international personalities.