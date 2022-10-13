Search icon
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West communicate only through assistants: Report

Rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian only communicate through assistants, suggest sources.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

File Photo

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who have been making headlines ever since they decided to part away, are not on talking terms now. As per the new media report, sources suggest that the duo now only communicate through assistants.

 

According to Page Six, sources familiar with the situation tell that Kim is so fed up with Kanye's behaviour that she doesn't even talk to him about their kids' schedules anymore without a third party involved. "They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids' schedules are now coordinated through assistants," a source told Page Six. As per the source, Kardashian was repulsed by the rapper`s 'White Live Matters' shirts, his subsequent interview with Tucker Carlson, and his anti-Semitic tweets, which "she is very upset by."

"She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric," the source said. Another source has added, "In the past, when Kanye would spiral and destroy everything in his path, Kim would be the person everyone would call to get him help or be the only one who could get him to snap out of his dark mental state," reported Page Six.

Kim "felt it was best to end the marriage when she realized she could no longer help someone that didn't want to be helped," they continued. Meanwhile, Kanye has found a new shoulder to lean on in pal Candace Owens, the conservative Blexit founder, who accompanied him at his Paris Fashion Week show donning the WLM t-shirt.

As per Page Six, the former couplwas said to be in a cordial place just four weeks ago -- but, "things took a turn when Kanye started alienating himself by hanging around Candace," the first source said. Kim and Kanye were married for six years, before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021. They share four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.  (With inputs from ANI)

