Kim Kardashian is 'trying her best to ignore' drama with ex Kanye West, details here

Kim Kardashian has been trying to keep her life drama-free amid ex-Kanye West's recent public statements about their co-parenting relationship.

Kardashian and West share four children, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. They were married for about seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.Almost a year later, a source has told People magazine that the former couple "have been in a better place."

"It's a lot of drama right now. Kim is trying her best to ignore it all though. She doesn't want the kids to know what's going on. It's all getting very complicated," the source said. In an Instagram clip shared over the weekend, West said he wasn't invited to Chicago's joint birthday party with cousin Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's daughter with Travis Scott. Despite the rapper's claims, another source told People magazine he is "always welcome and does come to family events." West did ultimately end up attending the celebration, per photos and videos family members posted of the event.

West also alleged that he had a dispute with Kardashian`s security team while picking up the couple's children from school. At one point, West said security wouldn't allow him into her home with daughter North.

A source close to Kardashian said that while many of West's claims in the interview are "false," he was in fact "not allowed inside" the star's home that day, but said security "didn't stop him from seeing the kids, picking them up or dropping them off."

"He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission," the source said, adding that Kardashian "has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries."The need to define the boundaries "became necessary" due to "several incidents" where West has upset Kardashian`s family, friends, and staff with his "recent unannounced visits," the insider said, as per People magazine.