Kim Kardashian could divorce Kanye West over his stance on abortion: Sources

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian is thinking about divorcing Kanye West in light of his latest episode, as told by the sources. A source close to the couple told Page Six that West's bipolar disorder and his anti-abortion stance have taken a toll on their crumbling marriage.

The insider shared, "Kim has the whole divorce planned out but she`s waiting for him to get through his latest episode." Over the past few months, the 43-year-old rapper West has been extremely vocal about his personal life, telling a rally crowd that he and Kardashian nearly aborted their oldest child, daughter North West.

"I almost killed my daughter," he said during the July event. "No more Plan B, Plan A."Not long after, Kardashian defended the 'Jesus Is King' rapper and opened up about his mental health struggles.

A separate source later told Page Six that she wouldn't divorce West because it wasn't "a good look" at the time.

According to Page Six, in September, West revisited the topic of abortion with Nick Cannon and said his greatest accomplishment was "still being sensitive enough to cry at the idea of aborting my daughter." But West sparked concern again last week when he mentioned his daughter in a tweet about being murdered.

West tweeted, "NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON'T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN. WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU."

The representatives for the couple didn't respond to numerous requests for comment.