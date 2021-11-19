Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating, mushy photos go VIRAL

After weeks of conjecture, business magnate and reality television star Kim Kardashian's relationship with actor-comedian Pete Davidson has been confirmed. The couple was seen holding hands in Palm Springs, just days after celebrating Davidson's 28th birthday at her mother Kris Jenner's estate.

They'd previously been seen on multiple dinner dates together and shared the screen (and a kiss) on Saturday Night Live, which sparked the rumours. The relationship was confirmed by multiple people, according to multiple reports. Kardashian and rapper Ye West, with whom she has four children—two daughters and two sons—recently divorced.



A source close to E! said “They are really happy and seeing where it goes,” E! quoted a source as saying. “Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… She’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him.” Though she is trying to play it down, “Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,”

The couple could scarcely contain their smiles in the freshly released photos, which showed them holding hands. Kardashian was dressed in a white tank top and rolled-up flannel pyjamas, while Davidson was dressed in a T-shirt and rolled-up flannel pyjamas.