Kevin Spacey sued by masseur over alleged sexual assault in 2016

Actor Kevin Spacey has been sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a masseur at a house in Malibu, California, two years ago.

According to Deadline, a lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court states that the actor, who is being investigated by police in the US and UK over alleged sexual assaults, attacked the unnamed masseur in October 2016.

"Spacey assaulted and battered plaintiff by forcing plaintiff to touch his scrotum, testicles, and penis, grabbing plaintiff's shoulders and pulling him in for an apparent attempted forced kiss, and grabbing plaintiff's genitalia," the complaint filed by a John Doe masseuse read.

"During these assaults, plaintiff repeatedly asked Spacey to allow him to leave, but Spacey blocked access to the door with his naked body," the 11-page paperwork also said of the incident.

As per the lawsuit, "as a direct and proximate result of Spacey's actions, plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe mental anguish, emotional pain and distress, fear, humiliation, grief, embarrassment, nervousness, worry, anger, frustration, helplessness, nervousness , sadness, stress, mental and emotional distress, and anxiety."

The alleged victim said he reported the incident to police. The Los Angeles police department refused to confirm if the incident had been reporter.

Spacey was one of the first Hollywood stars to face allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986. Spacey said he did not remember the encounter but apologised for any "inappropriate drunken behaviour".