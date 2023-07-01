Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully', British prosecutor tells court as sex assault trial against actor begins

Kevin Spacey/Reuters

Kevin Spacey is "a sexual bully" and "a man who sexually assaults other men," a British prosecutor alleged Friday at the start of a sexual assault trial in which he is charged with 12 offences against four men, CNN reported. The two-time Oscar-winning actor entered a not-guilty plea to a dozen sexual assault accusations during a London courtroom trial.

The House of Cards star Kevin Spacey is "a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully," prosecutor Christine Agnew reportedly told jurors at London's Southwark Crown Court. Agnew told the jury incidents whereby the actor is alleged to have assaulted men who were in their 20s and 30s at the time, including one complainant who alleged "sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression," as reported by CNN.

Spacey is accused of 12 offences, including three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of coercing someone into having intercourse without their consent, and one count of coercing someone into having penetrative sex without their consent. Last year, Spacey was charged. He has denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, jurors were chosen for the case, and they were then excused until Friday. The accusations concern claimed events that allegedly occurred in and around London between the early 2000s and the early 2010s, during the 12-year tenure of Spacey as creative director of London's Old Vic theatre.

The two males accused of being engaged in the 2008 and 2013 attacks are now in their 30s, according to London's Metropolitan Police, who announced the accusations last year. The alleged victim of the 2005 incidents is currently in his 40s.

Two Academy Awards have been given to Spacey for his performances in The Usual Suspects and American Beauty. After quitting House of Cards, he has resumed acting in recent years. The actor played the lead role in the Netflix series for five seasons until being let go in 2017 amid claims of inappropriate behaviour both on and off the set.

In response to accusations that he pulled up actor Anthony Rapp and laid on top of him at a party in 1986, a New York jury ruled him not guilty of violence last year.



