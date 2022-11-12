Search icon
Kevin Conroy death: Popular voice actor of Batman series, videogames passes away at 66

In his career, Kevin has voiced over 400 episodes of Batman: The Animated Series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose grave delivery on Batman: The Animated Series was for many Batman fans the definite sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66. As per the report of PTI, "Conroy died on Thursday after a battle with cancer," series producer Warner Bros. announced on Friday.

Conroy was the voice of Batman on the acclaimed animated series that ran from 1992-1996, often acting opposite Mark Hamill's Joker. Conroy continued on as the almost exclusive animated voice of Batman, including some 15 films, 400 episodes of television and two dozen videogames, including Batman: Arkham and Injustice franchises. In the eight-decade history of Batman, no one played the Dark Knight more. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman, Hamill in a statement. "It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the right part, and the world was better for it." He will always be my Batman, Hamill said.

Conroy's popularity with fans made him a sought-after personality on the comic-con circuit. In the often tumultuous world of DC Comics, Conroy was a mainstay and widely beloved. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said Conroy's performance will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. "Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether in the recording booth giving it his all or feeding first responders during 9/11 or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman," said Paul Dini, producer of the animated show. 

Born in Westbury, New York, and raised in Westport, Connecticut, Conroy started out as a well-trained theatre actor. He attended Julliard and roomed with Robin Williams. After graduating, he toured with John Houseman's acting group, the Acting Company. He performed in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Public Theater and in Eastern Standard" on Broadway. At the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, California, he performed in Hamlet.

