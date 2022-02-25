Kendall Jenner poses nude in monochrome photoshoot, pics go viral

Kendall Jenner just released a photoshoot in which she is completely naked, and the internet is praising her courage.

A nude social media picture is nothing new for the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ family. From Khloé Kardashian's Good American ad to Kim Kardashian's photo for PAPER magazine, the Kardashians have been doing so since a long time.

Kendall Jenner's turn has arrived, following the model's release of a series of photographs from her i-D cover session. Kendall is photographed in a bikini lying on a diving board wearing a tiny skirt and a pair of cowboy boots, an oversized black suit, and lying on her side, naked, in the images taken by Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Carlos Nazario.

Take a look-

The star explains how journaling at least once a week has helped her restore her privacy.

The model admitted to the magazine that she still has panic attacks, but says she handles them with exercise, meditation, and journaling. All of the photos were shared with her 220 million Instagram followers by the model, who is the Creative Director for FWRD and owns the brand 818 Tequila. Kendall, on the other hand, admits to being depressed sometimes. It aids her in keeping a diary, she explained.

Staying physically active, according to the Vogue model, helps her cope with worry. Horseback riding, dog walking, and Pilates with Hailey Bieber are among the activities she enjoys. Jenner also admitted to being a ‘control freak’ who handles her own career after having it managed by others.