HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences in life'

Kendall Jenner has been linked to several famous people, including singer Harry Styles, NBA player Devin Booker, and rapper Bad Bunny

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 07:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences in life'
Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Supermodel Kendall Jenner is finally clearing the air, addressing one of the controversial rumours surrounding her sexuality. In a recent podcast, Jenner opened up on how the internet believes her to be a lesbian, adding that it would not have been an issue for her to come out in public.

"There's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian. I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was," as quoted by Page Six.

Reiterating her views on revealing her sexuality to the world, the 30-year-old Kardashians star added, "I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that. I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing. All's to say, as of today, I am not. I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."

Coming to the supermodel's personal life, Kendall Jenner has been linked to several famous people, including singer Harry Styles, NBA player Devin Booker, and rapper Bad Bunny, reported People.

Despite her recent remarks, Jenner prefers to keep her dating life away from the spotlight. "Kendall's always had this rule -- she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule," 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' executive producer Farnaz Farjam told the outlet in 2021.

Prior to that, the supermodel spoke about her decision, explaining that she considers her relationships to be "special and sacred," which she believes gets messier in the public.

